PSA calls emergency meeting with officers over rumours of senior rank shuffle

COP confirms reassigned officers will be a part of his “executive team”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Police Staff Association (PSA) is expected to hold an emergency meeting with all elected members on Friday, amidst unconfirmed reports of a shuffle at the top rank.

In a message to association members, obtained by Eyewitness News, president Sonny Miller said: “All the elected members will have an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss what we are hearing and how we will respond.

“This is a serious matter that will affect our members and we will be asked to give a response.”

Miller noted that the move will affect members “whether positive or negative” adding the association “will speak”.

Eyewitness News understands that the meeting will also include representation from the prison association to unite their concerns and bring those issues forward.

Yesterday, Police Commissioner Paul Rolle confirmed three senior police officers — Assistant Commissioners Clayton Fernander, Leamond Deleveaux, and Ken Strachan — who were reassigned in 2019 are now expected to return to active duty as of September 27.

“I am extremely pleased to have these officers rejoin the ranks and become a part of my executive team as we continue to address the scourge of crime, drugs and the proliferation of firearms on our streets,” said Rolle, in a press release yesterday on the matter. “These men are well respected and hold a wealth of knowledge and experience which will definitely be an asset to the team.”

Rolle pointed to Fernander’s extensive experience in criminal investigations and operations; Deleveaux’s vast experience in policing throughout the force; and Strachan’s experience in criminal investigations both locally and internationally