No more special assignment, senior police officers back in limbo

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Attorney Wayne Munroe, QC, who represents several high-ranking police officers who were deployed on 12-month special assignment outside the Royal Bahamas Police Force in 2020, said yesterday that while each of them has retained their positions, it is difficult to justify why these officers have not returned to do work during the ongoing pandemic.

“The fact that we aren’t assigning senior officers, experienced officers, to do work during this period, especially during this COVID period is difficult to understand and justify, but they continue to police officers,” Munroe told Eyewitness News.

Assistant Commissioner Clayton Fernander, who reported for duty last month following a special assignment at the Ministry of Health that ended on January 27, was still awaiting word, according to Munroe.

Fernander was deployed to the health ministry on January 27, 2020.

In his letter of deployment, dated January 22, 2020, the police commissioner underscored the senior officer will play an integral part of the executive team at the ministry.

Yesterday, Munroe said: “He (Fernander) attended, listened to their problems and gave a preliminary report.

“He, from what I am instructed received, really no feedback.

“And then, he reported back to police headquarters at the end of supposedly this special duty and I am advised he is still awaiting word.”

Munroe also represents Assistant Commissioner Ken Strachan, who was transferred to the Ministry of Social Services, and Assistant Commissioner Leamond Deleveaux, who was deployed to the Ministry of Education.

The attorney said Strachan has a matter before the courts and there has been some movement on the matter, including case management.

Strachan was to report to the permanent secretary in the ministry, according to court documents.

He is seeking damages, exemplary damages and cost, as well as other relief, alleging that the commission abused his power.

“They purported to transfer him out of the police force, which we said they cannot do,” Munroe noted of Strachan.

“And so, that is before the courts currently.

“Well, they had enough sense not to purport to transfer them (Deleveaux and Fernander) out of the police force.

“They purported to send them on special duty and the men attended on the ministers they were sent to.

Deleveaux is expected to complete his special assignment on Sunday.

“He (Deleveaux) made himself and has made himself available,” Munroe said.

“I think he sent a preliminary report back to the commissioner of police and when the time is up, he will report back as well.

“They are police officers [and] they carry out lawful commands.”

Asked if the officers were in limbo, Munroe said each of the officers have maintained their ranks as assistant commissioners.