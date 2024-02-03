Police question 22-Year-old man in connection with shooting near Marathon Road

LocalFebruary 3, 2024February 3, 2024 at 10:59 am Theo Sealy
Police question 22-Year-old man in connection with shooting near Marathon Road

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police say they are questioning a 22-year-old male in connection with a shooting incident that occurred around 4:00 p.m. on Friday February 2, 2024, in the area of a business establishment off Marathon Road.

Preliminary reports indicate that the occupants of a small Japanese model vehicle discharged multiple gunshots into a gray Honda vehicle, resulting in the 24-year-old male driver being shot in the upper torso.

Authorities say the driver reportedly lost control of his vehicle and collided with a white vehicle driven by a 52 year old male, which subsequently, crashed into a motorcycle which was being operated by a 17 year old male.

The 52-year-old male and the 17-year-old male sustained lower extremity injuries and were also transported by EMS to the hospital, where the 52 year old was treated and discharged, police said.

The 24-year-old driver was also treated and discharged, according to authorities.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Tags

, , ,

About Theo Sealy

Theo Sealy is an award-winning journalist who serves as senior broadcast reporter and weekend TV news anchor at Eyewitness News. He has achieved several career milestones, including his work as a field contributor with CNN, his coverage of four consecutive general elections, his production of several docuseries and his Bahamas Press Club Awards win for “Best Television News Story” in 2018.

Leave a Reply

*