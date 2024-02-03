Police question 22-Year-old man in connection with shooting near Marathon Road

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police say they are questioning a 22-year-old male in connection with a shooting incident that occurred around 4:00 p.m. on Friday February 2, 2024, in the area of a business establishment off Marathon Road.

Preliminary reports indicate that the occupants of a small Japanese model vehicle discharged multiple gunshots into a gray Honda vehicle, resulting in the 24-year-old male driver being shot in the upper torso.

Authorities say the driver reportedly lost control of his vehicle and collided with a white vehicle driven by a 52 year old male, which subsequently, crashed into a motorcycle which was being operated by a 17 year old male.

The 52-year-old male and the 17-year-old male sustained lower extremity injuries and were also transported by EMS to the hospital, where the 52 year old was treated and discharged, police said.

The 24-year-old driver was also treated and discharged, according to authorities.

Police investigations are ongoing.