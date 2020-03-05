Police launch internal investigation into suspect’s escape

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash confirmed today an internal investigation has been launched into the escape of an armed robbery suspect, who was in police custody on Sunday.

Tamal Rico Bowe, 28, of McKinney Drive, was detained at the Carmichael Road Police Station for questioning.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, Cash said police have expanded their search for Bowe.

“[The search] has been expanded and we have a special team that is concentrating on his recapture,” said Cash.

The circumstances surrounding Bowe’s reported escape remains unknown.

When asked for specifics on the escape, Cash said: “As much as I can say at this time, is we have an internal investigation going on. Until we unravel all the circumstances, then we will further update the media.”

In a wanted bulletin, Bowe is described as bald, slim and of light brown complexion.