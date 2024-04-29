Police investigate two separate discoveries of human remains in public cemeteries

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating two separate discoveries where human remains were found at public cemeteries.

An active investigation is underway into the second discovery of human remains found at a public cemetery situated on Abundant Life Road. Based on preliminary reports, authorities were alerted shortly after 1 pm on Saturday, April 27, 2024, that an unknown person or persons disposed of a body within the Old Trail Public Cemetery. Responding officers arrived at the scene and confirmed the discovery of a black body bag containing a decomposed human body and other human remains. The remains were transported to the Rand Lab, where a pathologist will conduct a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are also underway into the discovery of skeletal remains at a public cemetery on Fox Hill Road. Authorities were notified of the discovery around 11 am on Friday, April 26, 2024, by individuals who were excavating a plot of land designated for an upcoming burial. The remains, which were partially concealed in fabric material, were transported to the Rand Lab, where a pathologist will carry out a post-mortem examination.