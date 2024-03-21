Police Commissioner expresses confidence in new compay hired to monitor alleged offenders

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander has revealed that Migrafill Security Solutions, the newly hired company that has been tasked with monitoring alleged offenders who are out bail, will begin providing its service “in another week or so” as officials hope to get a grip on criminals violating their bail conditions.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe revealed to Eyewitness News last week that the previous provider, Metro Security Solutions, was axed based on complaints from police officials that they were not effective in monitoring alleged offenders.

Fernander noted a few concerning incidents where offenders were removing their electronic monitoring system to avoid being tracked by authorities.

The police chief said he is confident in Migrafill’s ability to work in tandem with police to keep a close eye on alleged offenders.

