Police arrest three foreign nationals for weapon and drug possession

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 36-year-old male, from Westmoreland Jamaica, along with a 25-year-old Canadian male and a 28

year-old Canadian female was taken into custody after they were found in possession of a pistol with ammunition and a quantity of suspected marijuana.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, police were on routine patrol on Frederick Street when they conducted a search of a black Honda Fit, occupied by the suspects, and discovered the items.

Moments later, officers acting on intelligence conducted a search of a residence occupied by the Jamaican located on Butlers Way, off Carmichael Road, and discovered an unlicensed/unregistered shotgun with an estimated sixty (60) rounds of shotgun shells.

The Jamaican national arrived in the Bahamas from Jamaica on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, and the Canadians arrived from Toronto, Canada on Friday, February 2, 2024, and were expected to

depart on Friday 16th February, 2024.

Police are actively investigating this matter and wish to remind all visitors and residents that the Royal Bahamas Police Force remains committed to enforcing all laws outlined in the statutes of the Bahamas, and those who fail to adhere will be prosecuted.