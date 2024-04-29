Police probe two fatal shootings on New Providence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police in the New Providence area are actively investigating two separate fatal shootings that occurred shortly after midnight on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of a 27-year-old man and a juvenile male.

The first incident took place at a residence on Graham Drive, Yellow Elder Gardens. Initial reports suggest that the 27-year-old victim was inside the residence conversing with a sibling when they heard a knock at the door. Upon opening it, a male known to the family produced a firearm, shot the victim multiple times, and subsequently fled the area. Emergency medical technicians responded to the scene, examined the victim, and determined that he showed no signs of life.

The second incident occurred at a residence in the Royal Palm Estates subdivision situated off Cowpen Road. Initial reports indicate that a 41-year-old male and a 36-year-old female were at their residence when they heard a knock at their door. Upon opening it, an unknown male armed with a firearm forced himself into the home, where he was joined by an accomplice.

Despite the culprit’s demands, the homeowner confronted the suspects, leading to a struggle in which he managed to disarm one of the suspects and subsequently shot him multiple times. The second suspect, who was also armed, briefly exchanged gunfire with the homeowner before fleeing the residence unharmed, successfully escaping.

The alleged suspect, believed to be a juvenile male, sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was transported to the hospital via ambulance but succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter.

During their initial investigations at the scene, officers discovered a large quantity of suspected marijuana and seized a firearm containing ammunition, resulting in the arrest of the 41-year-old male homeowner.

The seized drugs weighed 705 pounds, with an estimated street value of $705,000.00.