PM says no need for new COVID-19 protocols at this time

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philp Davis says there is no need for COVID-19 protocols to be implemented in country even though health officials have warned of an upswing in the number of COVID19 cases since December 2023.

“We recommend masks but it is not mandatory,” he said.

Former Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands told Eyewitness News on Tuesday that government is not being upfront with residents concerning the reality of the COVID-19 situation in country.

Dr. Sands has suggested that the COVID-19 Ward at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) is in a much dire condition than the health minister has stated and also suggested that there have been more COVID19 related deaths than reported.

Health & Wellness Minister Dr. Michael Darville recently told media that there has been one COVID-19 related death in Grand Bahama.

Dr. Sands has called on government to embark on a public education campaign to keep Bahamians abreast of updated COVID-19 statistics, how to access new vaccines made available at public clinics in country and how best to protect themselves against the potentially deadly virus.