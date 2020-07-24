PM orders nationwide weekend lockdown

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The country will enter a weekend lockdown today at 10pm until Monday, July 27, at 5am.

“This will apply to all islands of The Bahamas, excluding Grand Bahama where a lockdown is currently in place,” read a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister.

“Please note that grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations will be permitted to operate during this time period, from 7am to 5pm for all members of the public.

“The Prime Minister will provide additional details at the Ministry of Health’s Press Conference scheduled for 6pm today, Friday 24 July 2020.

“The press conference will be carried live on local television stations and Facebook,” it added.

As of yesterday, there were 274 confirmed cases of coronavirus — 119 in New Providence, 120 in Grand Bahama, 21 in Bimini, four in the Berry Islands, four in Cat Cay, two in Cat Island, three in Moore’s Island, and one in Great Guana Cay.