PM appoints COVID-19 Economic Recovery Committee

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has appointed a 14-member Economic Recovery Committee to be led by acting Financial Secretary Marlon Johnson and businessman Ken Kerr of Providence Advisors.
According to a statement, the public-private Committee will make recommendations to the Cabinet on the long-term economic recovery of The Bahamas economy, including job-creation and stimulating small business recovery and development in response to COVID-19.
“The Committee will focus on restoring the macroeconomy; restarting a competitive business environment; economic diversification; tourism and transport; financial services and labour,” the statement continued.
Committee members include: John Rolle, Governor, Central Bank of The Bahamas; Wendy Craigg, former Central Bank Governor; Advisor, Ministry of Finance; Christina Rolle, Executive Director, Securities Commission of The Bahamas; Davinia Blair-Grant, Executive Director, Small Business Development Centre; John Delaney, Q.C., Senior Partner, Delaney Partners; Khrystle Rutherford-Ferguson, Chair, Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Federation; Greg Laroda, Chair, Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce; Suzanne Pattusch, Executive Vice-president, Bahamas Hotel & Tourism Association; Tanya McCartney, Executive Director, Bahamas Financial Services Board; Nat Beneby, former Managing Director, RBC Royal Bank; Patrick Ward, President/CEO, Bahamas First General Insurance Co; Edison Sumner, Principal, Sumner Trading Partners; Franklyn Butler, CEO/President, Cable Bahamas Ltd; Obie Ferguson, President, Bahamas Trade Union Congress; and Matt Aubry, Executive Director, Organization for Responsible Governance.
Minnis said: “The Committee should be bold and creative in its recommendation. We are in a new era. We need to think and act in new ways in order to recover as quickly as possible and to build a more dynamic and diverse economy. We have to enhance the use of digital technologies and delivery services.”
The prime minister pointed to the local production of hand sanitizer, masks and other health care products, adding the Government will promote more domestic production, and manufacturing where possible. He noted officials were also targeting increased food production.
“I look forward to the ideas, policies and programs the Committee will recommend to help The Bahamas to recover and to create jobs and more entrepreneurial opportunities, including for young Bahamians,” Minnis said.