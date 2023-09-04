Prime Minister Davis announces Cabinet shuffle

Campbell, Glover-Rolle promoted to substantive Minister posts

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Davis yesterday announced a widely anticipated Cabinet shuffle during a national address, with former Labour and Immigration Minister Keith Bell among those assigned new portfolios.

Prime Minister Davis said yesterday that as his administration moves ahead with implementing the next phase of its Blueprint for Change, some Permanent Secretaries and civil servants will be in new positions to reflect efficiencies and expertise.

According to Davis, some Cabinet Ministers will also be taking on new responsibilities with new portfolios, including Ministers of State who have demonstrated to him that they are ready to serve as full Ministers in Cabinet.

“In making these decisions, my priority was to strengthen policy execution, and to balance continuity and experience with renewal and fresh perspectives. Cabinet is a team – and as on any team, individual strengths and talents add up to make the team stronger,” the Prime Minister noted.

Jomo Campbell, the Centerville MP who was Minister of State in the Ministry of Legal Affairs, will become the substantive Minister for Agriculture and Marine Resources, assuming the post which was held by Central and South Eleuthera MP Clay Sweeting.

Sweeting has been assigned the Works and Family Island Affairs portfolio and will oversee infrastructural projects and upgrades underway.

Fort Charlotte MP Alfred Sears, who held the portfolio of Works and Utilities, will serve as Minister of Immigration and National Insurance.

Carmichael MP Keith Bell, who served as Labour and Immigration Minister, will assume the Housing and Urban Renewal portfolio, taking over from Minister Jobeth Coleby-Davis. The Opposition had called for Bell’s resignation for overseeing a citizenship swearing-in ceremony at a funeral. He was also heavily scrutinized for allegedly superseding senior immigration officials back in January to force the release of dozens of Chinese nationals working without proper documentation at the British Colonial Hotel.

Underscoring the need to for energy reform, Prime Minister Davis revealed that Minister Jobeth Coleby-Davis will serve as Minister of Energy and Transport to “do the critical work of bringing together and coordinating experts and teams from throughout our government to tackle our energy transition,” according to the Prime Minister.

Golden Gates MP Pia Glover-Rolle will serve as the new Minister of Labour and Public Service. She was previously the Minister of State for the Public Service.

Yamacraw MP Zane Lightbourne, who was Minister of State for Education, will move to the role of Minister of State for the environment.

MICAL MP Basil McIntosh has been tapped to take on the role of Minister of State in the Ministry of Aviation after his stint as Minister of State for the Environment.

No new members of the governing party’s parliamentary caucus have been added to the Cabinet, and none from the previous roster have been removed.