Out island resorts report room nights sold at nearly 80 percent of 2019 levels

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Total room nights sold for Bahamas Out Island Promotion Board (BOIPB) member properties between January and October reached 79 percent of 2019 levels, while room revenue during the same period was at 99 percent in comparison.

Kerry Fountain, the BOIPB’s executive director, while addressing the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association’s (BHTA) annual general meeting at the Margaritaville Resort on Wednesday, said: “We wanted to hit 100 percent of what we did in terms of room nights sold this year compared to 2019 and we wanted to hit 110 percent in terms of room revenue this year compared to 2019.”

He indicated that membership and room inventory issues resulted in membership properties not being able to hit the targets.

In terms of room nights sold, Fountain noted that Abaco, Acklins, Andros, and Habour Island were the top-performing destinations. Concerning room revenue, the top-performing islands were Abaco, Andros Bimini, and Harbour Island.

Fountain reported that the BOIPB has 36 members across 10 family islands which account for 45 percent of the room revenue generated in the family islands.

“We may be small but we are mighty,” said Fountain.