Opposition leader removed from HOA, resolution to extend state of emergency passed

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Speaker of the House of Assembly Halson Moultrie ordered Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis be removed from Parliament following a brief, but heated exchange between the Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador MP and the chair.



The sergeant at arms escorted Davis and Exumas and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper outside the Upper Chamber.

Parliamentarians had just voted on a resolution to extend the state of emergency to May 30. Opposition MPs abstained from the vote, and it was passed.

Davis, who expressed concern about the opposition’s abstention to a vote on the resolution being properly recorded, as well as length of time before Parliament reconvenes to debate matters related to the resolution, failed to yield when requested by the speaker.

