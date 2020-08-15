OPBAT seizes 55 croker sacs of suspected marijuana

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A joint operation mounted by Operation Bahamas, Turks and (OPBAT) seized 55 croker sacs of suspected marijuana in the area of the Ragged Island chain on Friday.

The task force from the counternarcotics partnership included the U.S. Coast Guard and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) and the Marine Division.

ASP Audley Peters told media last night that the operation was mounted as a result of information received shortly after 11am on Friday.

“Surveillance in the area of the Ragged island chain and officers observed a white go-fast (vessel) with three male occupants on board,” he said.

“As a result, the aircraft attempted to get near this vessel when they noticed the occupants abandoned vessel in shallow waters off the Ragged Island chain.”

Peters said 55 croker sac bags of suspected marijuana were recovered.

The drugs and vessel were transported to New Providence at around 11pm on Friday.

Peters continued: “At the same time, they also noticed suspects made good their escape in the wooded area where the boat was left on shallow banks

“Police are following significant leads at this time,” he said.