Online trading platform Quadcode Markets secures Bahamas trading license

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Quadcode Markets, a leading online trading platform, has announced that it has acquired a trading license in The Bahamas.

The company said that the move opens up opportunities for the platform to enhance its services, providing clients with an unparalleled trading experience.

It noted that The Bahamas trading license signifies a major milestone in its commitment to expanding its global presence while upholding the highest standards of compliance and security for its users. The license empowers Quadcode Markets to operate more effectively in the market, offering a diverse array of financial instruments and services tailored to meet the evolving needs of its traders.

The Bahamas license enables Quadcode Markets to extend its services globally while adhering to strict compliance and security standards to safeguard its users. It represents a significant achievement for the trading platform as it endeavors to serve clients across international markets.

Quadcode Markets operates under the trade name High Tech Invest Ltd, which is authorized and regulated in the Bahamas by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas. The company is also licensed in Australia and Europe.

Founded in 2021, it is an award-winning online brokerage firm that offers a wide range of financial services. High Tech Invest Ltd, operating as Quadcode Markets, specializes in forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies, providing clients access to global markets and over 300 assets via CFDs.