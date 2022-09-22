ON OR OFF, YOUR CHOICE: Mask mandate to be relaxed on October 1st

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Masks will no longer be required to be worn in most public settings.

Minister of Health & Wellness Dr. Michael Darville announced that the country’s mask mandate will be relaxed as of October 1, 2022.

According to a statement, masks will still be required to be worn in the following settings: “All persons accessing a health care facility for any reason (workers, patients, visitors, vendors, et al); in any indoor classroom setting in an educational institution, except where Rule 27 (20 of the Health Services Rules (Covid 19) Prevention and Management of Community Spread) (2021); or by any non-resident worker of a long-term care residential facility”.

The press release said the adjustments to the mask mandate were recommended by the ministry’s Advisory Committee.

“Some Bahamians will continue to prefer to wear a mask for protection from COVID – their choice to do so should be respected by all.” – Press release by the MOHW

Despite the adjustments, the Ministry of Health & Wellness continues to advise Bahamians “to adhere to the safety protocols as it relates to handwashing/sanitizing, physical distancing, and personal responsibility”.

The ministry also reminded the public that free testing and free vaccinations and free medical-grade masks in schools will continue to be available.