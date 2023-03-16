Ocean Club marks 60th anniversary with million-dollar diamond jewelry partnership

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Under the dazzling night sky at The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort on Paradise Island, Diamonds International brilliantly enhanced the diamond theme for the resort’s 60th-anniversary celebration.

Resort guests, locals, and Diamonds International team members joined the celebration, which paid homage to the 2006 James Bond film Casino Royale with details that included a vintage Aston Martin, fine cuisine, champagne, diamonds, and entertainment. The film featured actor Daniel Craig in one of the luxury villas, including swimming in the pool at this legendary Caribbean hideaway, located on the world-famous Cabbage Beach.

“We are recognizing 60 years of this magnificent property, and diamonds are the gemstone to mark that year. It was only natural to partner with Diamonds International to celebrate this iconic event,” said Viktoria Riley, director of marketing for The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort in The Bahamas.

Many executives wore fine diamond and gemstone jewelry from the luxurious Crown of Light Couture Collection, and the guest experience included trying on a showstopping, million-dollar diamond necklace.

Riley’s conversation piece was an exquisite green-diamond necklace, laden with diamonds and valued at around $375,000.00. Meanwhile, a striking Safi Kilima Tanzanite surrounded by diamonds, drew admiration, including highlighting the deep blue eyes of its beautiful recipient. Nevertheless, it was the million-dollar necklace that created stirs of curiosity, astonishment, and appreciation.

Shivan Sareen, general manager of Diamonds International Bahamas said: “We wanted to create a pampered, million-dollar, red carpet experience with the opportunity for Ocean Club’s guests to adorn our 40-carat necklace that is set in platinum and our patented Crown of Light diamonds. We also made available a coordinating tennis diamond bracelet estimated at a quarter of a million dollars.”

Two delighted admirers were Ann Marie Davis, spouse of The Bahamas Prime Minister, and Usha Pitts, the US Chargé d’Affaires in The Bahamas.

“We were flattered to have them model our fine jewels,” said Sareen.

The million-dollar Crown of Light Necklace. A Safi Kilima Tanzanite stone adorned by diamonds sits beautifully on a gold necklace worn by Annie Wickstrom, an executive at the Ocean Club’s diamond anniversary celebrations. (Photo credit: Azaleta Ishmael-Newry) Viktoria Riley, director of marketing at The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort (left) wears a Crown of Light green diamond necklace. Her guest, Dasha Horrova showcases the million-dollar Crown of Light necklace. (Photo credit: Azaleta Ishmael-Newry) Bahamas hoteliers Kapil Sharma (left) and Gemma Graells Marce, Director of Rooms at the resort (right) attended the 60th-anniversary celebrations of Ocean Club, which featured beautiful jewelry from Diamonds International. Gemma is wearing champagne diamonds by Crown of Light. (Photo credit: Azaleta Ishmael-Newry)

The Crown of Light diamond is a patented, 90-facet diamond cut, exclusive to Diamonds International. The Couture Collection is a breathtaking creation mastered by the finest jewelry craftsmen who invest over 1,000 hours into the pieces.

According to a press release, Diamonds International has been operating in The Bahamas for 21 years and is proud of its partnership with the community. They have supported the Bahamas Red Cross, Hurricane Dorian recovery initiatives, the Bahamas Chefs Feeding Network, and Hands 4 Hunger; to name just a few.

Almod Diamonds is a vertically integrated company that owns Diamonds International and is one of sixty-four worldwide sightholders for De Beers.