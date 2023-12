NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Trade Union Congress (TUC) President Obie Ferguson is claiming that 150 employees at Lucayan Renewal Holdings Limited in Grand Bahama will not be receiving their Christmas bonuses this year.

Ferguson says this is a direct violation of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2021.

However, Julian Russell, Chairman Lucayan Renewal Holdings Limited in Grand Bahama, refuted those claims and confirmed to Eyewitness News that Christmas bonuses will be paid to employees.