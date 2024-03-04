New industrial agreement between Bahamasair’s management and pilots nears completion

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Bahamasair pilots, represented by the Bahamas Airline Pilots Association (BALPA), will soon breathe a sigh of relief as the inking of a new industrial agreement with airline management is said to be on the horizon.

BALPA and executives of the national flag carrier have been locked in dialogue at the negotiation table for months now; however, the airline’s Managing Director Tracey Cooper told media Monday morning that progress has been made and a new deal should be signed within a matter of days.

Eyewitness News has been made to understand, by sources close to the negotiation table, that “airline management,” was wrapped in a tug of war over three items that were allegedly agreed upon previously; those items are reportedly “sick bank, hazard insurance and loss of license.”

EWN sources confirmed Monday that those hiccups have been ironed out and that negotiations should be wrapped in short order.

Cooper confirmed to reporters Monday morning, “At this point it is just a matter of rewriting, rewording, and the signing of the document.”

He said relations between all parties involved remain “amicable.”

“We are pretty much at the tail end of the negotiations with the pilot union and we intend to have that wrapped up within another week or so,” he said.