National exams suspended due to COVID-19 spike

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Education has temporarily suspended national examinations due to the recent spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Grand Bahama.

The 2020 sitting of the Bahamas Junior Certificate (BJC) and the Bahamas General Certificate of Secondary Education (BGCSE) examinations have been suspended effective immediately until further notice.

The Ministry explained the decision was taken in an effort to ensure the safety of all concerned and to protect the integrity of the national examinations.

The statement read: “The Ministry of Education advises students to continue their preparations for these crucial examinations as they will be held at a later date in accordance with the advice of the competent authority guided by Ministry of Health officials.

“Meanwhile the public should stay tuned to official media reports and the Ministry’s official social media platforms for relevant updates.”