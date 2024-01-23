Murder victims’ families unite for a special F.O.A.M Day service

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Familiies of murder victims, joined by of the wife of the prime minister Ann-Marie Davis and various religious leaders, have gathered at the New Covenant Baptist Church today for a special service to commemorate “Families Of All Murdered Victims (F.O.A.M) Day.”

Prime Minister Philip Davis officially proclaimed January 23 as F.O.A.M. Day in 2023.

The F.O.A.M. organization, led by community activist Khandi Gibson, was created to provide families of murdered victims with a community of people who could relate to their pain, while also providing a positive avenue for affected families to help make a change within their communities.