MOTA to host “From The Bahamas With Love” virtual romance expo

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas, one of the world’s leading destinations for weddings and honeymoons, is gearing up to host two virtual events — From The Bahamas With Love — to showcase the vast offerings for romantic escapes throughout the destination.

The expo will bring together industry leaders, partners, hotels, venues and services for a truly unique and educational experience for trade and consumer participants.

The virtual events will kick off on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, from 1pm to 4pm EST, with an afternoon planned specifically for trade professionals, including travel agents and event planners.

The second day of events will be Wednesday, March 10, 2021, from 4pm to 7pm EST, and is open to consumers, including soon-to-be engaged or recently engaged couples, future brides and grooms, bachelorette party planners, honeymoon do-over seekers and more.

The pandemic has caused many couples to postpone or reimagine their romantic getaways over the last year, and the destination wants to ensure future planning is made as seamless as possible in 2021. From The Bahamas With Love will feature a diverse series of panel discussions with experts from across all romance industry sectors, along with opportunities to network directly with partners. Those attending will enjoy a literal “taste” of The Bahamas from home via the activities and experiences.

Director General of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation (MOTA) Joy Jibrilu said: “With intimate, secluded cays, unmatched turquoise waters and pink and white-sand beaches, it’s easy to understand why The Bahamas is considered one of the world’s most romantic destinations.

“With so many offerings available, we are thrilled to connect consumers to experts across a number of industries through our virtual romance expo experience to ensure the ease of planning a romantic Bahamian getaway, especially after so many plans were upended this last year.”

Whether couples are planning a wedding, anniversary, honeymoon or simply a romantic escape, the virtual expo offers invaluable access to experts and resources to take all of the stress away from planning and allow more time to find out why It’s Better in The Bahamas.

March 3 activities will feature engaging panels and breakout sessions, sales workshops and virtual networking booths. Speakers and moderators will include MOTA Deputy Director General Ellison “Tommy” Thompson, three promotion boards, Certified Speaking Professional and leading Wedding Business Consultant Alan Berg, Co-founder of Destination Wedding and Honeymoon Specialist Association Lisa Sheldon, President of the Association of Bridal Consultants David Woods and Co-founder of the Wedding Planners Institute of Canada Danielle Andrews.

On March 10, participants will be treated to the magazine launch of “From The Bahamas with Love”. The keynote speaker on that day will be Editor-in-chief of Destination I Do magazine Jennifer Stein, and other speakers or moderators will include Weddingbells Magazine Editor Alison McGill, Co-founder of The Wedding Planners Institute of Canada Tracey Manailescu and Publisher of Caribbean Bride Magazine David Cox, with a number of boutique hotels also set to present.

There will be prizes and giveaways on both days, as well as bridal fashion shows and a “Taste of The Bahamas” culinary experience. But only on March 10 will lucky couples have a chance to win one of 16 romantic experiences, including an all-expenses-paid romantic getaway to The Bahamas and a destination wedding or vow renewal.

Presenting or moderating on both days will be MOTA Executive Director Bridgette King, Director of Weddings and Special Occasions at Atlantis Paradise Island Jena Conway, Director of Sales and Marketing for USA and Canada (Viva Wyndham) Gilda Noboa, Director of Events Desiree Moxey, President of the Bahamas Bridal Association Cindy Coakley-Knowles, Director of Wildflowers Natalie Appleyard, Marva Munroe of Chic Bahamas Weddings, photographer Lyndah Wells and Kenton Burrows of Expressions Entertainment.

To register for the expo, trade professionals can visit the website https://www.bahamas.com/from-the-bahamas-with-love-trade and consumers can visit the website https://www.bahamas.com/from-the-bahamas-with-love-consumer.