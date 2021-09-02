MORE OPTIONS, LESS MONEY: Cable Bahamas rolls out repackaging campaign; says cost savings ahead

Free preview week underway

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Cable Bahamas has announced that its TV subscribers can now enjoy new package options and cost savings as a result of its “Imagine” repackaging campaign.

The BISX-listed communications provider noted: “Customers should note that this new packaging structure could translate into substantial cost savings on their monthly bills — a welcome change for many TV subscribers.

“This cost reduction is due in large part to the removal of paywall requirements for premium content like HBO and Fox.

“At present, to purchase premium subscriptions, customers have to purchase REVTV Pro, a second-tier subscription. With this new structure, customers will be able to enjoy any premium content they desire with REVTV Prime, REV’s basic TV package.”

Odette Russell, senior commercial director at REV, said: “Upon receiving URCA’s approval for our restructuring, we worked aggressively to finalize this transition and achieve this latest feat in our quest of bringing an enhanced TV experience to all our TV subscribers.

“No longer will REVTV customers have to take on gateway packages to access premium content. They will have the freedom to add premium or a la carte packages to their basic service, allowing them to customize by preference and pocket.”

The company said the repackaging initiative was launched in response to years of feedback from subscribers and seeks to offer viewers the affordable, personalized entertainment experience they desire.

“Viewers will also enjoy a shift from assorted packages to smaller, genre-based TV packages,” noted Cable Bahamas.

“These new, curated package options allow viewers to enjoy more of the content they want without paying for the content they don’t. They include, Kids, News and Science, Lifestyle, REV Rhythms and Sports.

“Customers can get a taste of these new packages with a free preview week beginning Aug 29 until September 5.”