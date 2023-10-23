MORE OPPOSITION: Roots junkanoo group expresses opposition to fast food franchises on P.I

Group says they have plans to construct junkanoo museum across from proposed development.

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A major junkanoo group is declaring its opposition to the introduction of Wendy’s/Marco’s Pizza restaurants on Paradise Island, indicating that it has embarked on the development of a junkanoo museum with a Bahamian food restaurant component across from the proposed development.

Wendall “Gutts” Francis, Chairman Emeritus of the Roots Junkanoo group in an October 19th letter to Keanan Johnson, Chairman of the Town Planning Committee stated that in an effort to become financially self-sufficient and provide employment to its members, the group has embarked on developing a Junkanoo Museum that will have as a part of its business with a Bahamian Food Restaurant Component. This museum, he noted will also enhance revenue for the straw market vendors that are also located in the same building as us.

“Therefore, Roots Junkanoo Group strongly opposed Wendy’s and Marco’s Pizza opening a Restaurant that will be located right across from the Junkanoo Museum. The traffic congestion that will be created, along with the lack of sufficient parking and the health issues that will be created by the increase in rodents will severely impact the success of the museum and the employment of some 40 Bahamians,” stated Francis.

He added, “It is our belief that together we all can add to the success of building a better Bahamas. By not allowing these fast-food franchises at this site, you will aid our venture to offer authentic Bahamian dishes to our country’s visitors and guests. We have every faith that this letter will be received kindly and help to with our cause to render employment to our members through our venture of the junkanoo museum.” Atlantis which has is one of the major opponents of the development’s has been a sponsor of the junkanoo group for well over a decade.

During a public hearing last Monday, the Wendy’s/Marco’s Pizza franchise owner defended plans to introduce the restaurants on Paradise Island which has faced strong opposition from Paradise Island resorts.

Chris Tsavoussis, along with his brother Terry who are the principals of Aetos Holdings, plan to construct a Wendy’s and Marcos Pizza at the old Scotiabank location on Paradise Island. Chris Tsavoussis said that significant planning has gone into mitigating any impact on the neighboring community amid concerns, particularly from Paradise Island hotels. Chris Tsavoussis explained at the hearing last week that the site does not lend itself to a drive-thru, noting that it is anticipated that the restaurants will generate less traffic than the bank caused at the location. He also sought to quell concerns over the potential for increased rodents in the area.

Paradise Island resort properties recently renewed their objections to the Wendy’s and Marco’s Pizza franchise owners’ plans to convert the former Scotia Bank building into fast food restaurants, arguing that it would be damaging the overall Paradise Island brand, future tourism growth, and local food vendors

The proposed establishment is said to have the potential to create between 75 to 100 jobs. Psomi Holdings, the corporate entity behind the transformation of a former Scotiabank branch, saw its prior approval nullified due to insufficient public consultation.