MOE curriculum section closed after worker exposed to COVID-19

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Education has closed a section of its main building after a staff member who was exposed to COVID-19 was placed under quarantine by health officials.

Director of Education Marcellus Taylor told Eyewitness News that he was unable to confirm when the staff member was exposed to the virus.

He underscored officials are following the guidelines set out by the Department of Environmental Health Services.

“We closed the section where the officer works as a safety precaution,” he said.

Taylor said the department that was closed was the Curriculum Section.

Eyewitness News understands that the staff members returned to work at the building on University Drive this morning to find the section on the first floor chained off and in darkness.

Other employees in the building are reportedly still required to report to work.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has announced a national lockdown for the entire country that will begin tonight at 10pm.

Minnis announced the move as he revealed ICU beds are at capacity and non-critical care beds are approaching capacity due to the continued surge in COVID-19 cases.

He said the lockdown will last for a minimum of two-weeks, and will be reassessed near the end of this period.

While essential services will be allowed to operate, all other businesses are required to suspend operations, with staff working remotely where possible.