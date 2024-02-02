Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs releases 2024 regatta dates

The Ministry of Works & Family Island Affairs has released the full list of Regattas which are slated to take place this year.

The 2024 Regatta line up commenced with the Steventon, Harts & Roker’s Point Regatta in Exuma January 6-7, 2024; the Farmer’s Cay, Exuma Regatta began today and culminates on Saturday.

The excitement of Regatta season then makes its way to New Providence, February 22 – 23, 2024, for the National Junior Sailing Regatta.

There are 16 Regattas scheduled to take place throughout Exuma, New Providence, Andros, Cat Island, Acklins, Grand Bahama, Bimini and North Eleuthera this year.