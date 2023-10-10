Man shot and killed in Yellow Elder Gardens

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred shortly after 10 p.m. on Monday night in Yellow Elder Gardens, resulting in the death of a 31-year-old man.

Initial reports state that the victim and a female passenger, both occupants of a silver Chevy Malibu, had just arrived at their residence on East Storr Court, Yellow Elder Gardens when two masked men in dark clothing exited a dark-colored Japanese vehicle and opened fire on them. The victim, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, was found lying outside the driver’s side of his vehicle.

The suspects fled the area travelling west on East Storr Court, making good on their escape.

Emergency Medical Technicians responded to the scene and confirmed the victim showed no signs of life. The female was also examined and it was discovered that she had received a superficial wound to the lower abdomen.

Police are actively investigating this incident and are appealing to anyone with information regarding this matter to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2/3, 919,