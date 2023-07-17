Man on bail for murder killed following nightclub altercation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 46-year-old man who was on bail for murder was shot and killed early Sunday morning following an altercation at a nightclub in the Fox Hill area.

According to police, sometime around 3 am on Sunday, July 15 while at a nightclub in the Fox Hill area, the victim was involved in a physical altercation with another man who moments after the encounter produced a firearm and shot him. EMS personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene. He was on bail for murder and was being electronically monitored for the offense.

Police are appealing to members of the public, who may have any information that can assist in apprehending the perpetrator responsible for this incident to contact 911, 919, the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2 or CRIMESTOPPERS @ 328-TIPS.

This latest incident has once again highlighted concerns about the release of individuals on bail for serious crimes. Last Wednesday 26-year-old Derrick Lloyd of Tranquil Gardens off Marshall Road was found shot to death in the rear seat of a white Toyota Passo. Lloyd was charged back in January 2021 with the murder of 19-year-old Kendise Smith. He was on bail and was being electronically monitored at the time of his death.

Back on July 6th, around 9:20 pm police say that two men, one on bail for murder and the other for attempted murder were shot to death on Sunset Drive off Sea Link Drive in a blue Honda Fit.