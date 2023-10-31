Man on bail for attempted murder gunned down outside gym

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 28-year-old man who police say was out on bail for attempted murder was shot and killed while exiting a gym at the Harbour Bay Shopping Plaza Monday night.

Police are currently investigating a fatal shooting incident that claimed the life of a 28-year-old man. Police say that they were alerted to the shooting shortly before 8 p.m. At the scene police found a man near his vehicle, suffering from gunshot injuries.

Initial reports indicate that the victim was approached while leaving a gym facility by the occupants of a light-colored Japanese vehicle who were armed. The gunmen opened fire on him, shooting him multiple times about his body before they fled the scene. The victim died at the scene.

Police say that the deceased is known to them as he was on bail for attempted murder.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have additional information that can assist with the advancement of this matter to contact 911, 919, the Criminal Investigations Department at 502- 9991/2/3, or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).