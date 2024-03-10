Man loses left arm in traffic accident on Abaco

March 10, 2024 Genea Noel
NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A man lost his left arm after being involved in a traffic accident on the island of Abaco Saturday night.
Initial reports indicate that shortly after 10:00 p.m., the male driver of a red 2019 Nissan Frontier was traveling west along George Albury Boulevard when he reportedly lost control and collided with a utility pole and also an unoccupied parked vehicle.
The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, suffered serious injuries including a severed limb (left arm). He was transported by EMS personnel to the local medical clinic, for medical attention. He will be airlifted to New Providence for further medical care.

