NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A man lost his left arm after being involved in a traffic accident on the island of Abaco Saturday night.
Initial reports indicate that shortly after 10:00 p.m., the male driver of a red 2019 Nissan Frontier was traveling west along George Albury Boulevard when he reportedly lost control and collided with a utility pole and also an unoccupied parked vehicle.
The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, suffered serious injuries including a severed limb (left arm). He was transported by EMS personnel to the local medical clinic, for medical attention. He will be airlifted to New Providence for further medical care.
Man loses left arm in traffic accident on Abaco
