MAN HUNT: Mother and son allegedly gunned down by man on bail for murder

Police launch manhunt for Keiron Brown

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A mother and her son were allegedly shot and killed this morning by a man who was being electronically monitored as part of bail conditions for a murder charge.

The double homicide took place at Sutton Street off Kemp Road shortly before 10am, according to Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings.

She said: “Two family members were engaged in a conversation when a man with whom they had an altercation with moments prior returned and opened fire on the two family members which resulted in both of them receiving multiple gunshot wounds.”

Eyewitness News understands that the victims were a mother believed to be in her early 50s, and a son in his early 30s.

The man died at the scene, and the woman was taken to hospital in a private car but later succumbed to her injuries.

At the scene, Skippings held up a photo of a wanted bulletin for Keiron Brown, and identified him as a suspect that police want to question in connection with the Sutton Street incident.

Brown is in his mid-20s and was being electronically monitored but has reportedly cut off his ankle bracelet, according to Skippings. She said his last location was in eastern New Providence.

“Conflicts are inevitable, conflicts will always happen, and there are ways that you can resolve conflicts instead of escalating the conflict,” she continued.

“We’re asking parents, we’re asking family members if there are loved ones who you know have an anger problem, they don’t know how to resolve conflicts, we’re asking you to have them reach out to our agency or they can reach out to the community counseling and assessment center. They can reach out to the crisis center. There are numerous agencies that they can reach out to, to be able to get the help needed to be able to resolve these conflicts.”

The double homicide is the latest in a string of brazen daytime murders that have driven the country’s murder count into the triple digits.

Skippings said school psychologist Novia Carter-Higgs is in the community to provide counseling support to children who may have been traumatized by the ordeal.

Skippings renewed her appeal for individuals to bring in firearms, particularly relatives who may be aware of illegal guns. She suggested the family members of criminals have a responsibility to partner with police to get deadly weapons off the streets.

“If they fail to turn the weapons in, these same weapons I can assure you when they get into an argument with their family, the weapon is going to be used on them,” she added.