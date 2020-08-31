Man found hanging in Grand Bahama

August 31, 2020
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 23-year-old man in Grand Bahama after he was found hanging by his neck.

According to reports, police were called to a residence in the Martin Town community in Eight Mile Rock shortly after 9am on Sunday 30.

The man’s body was found hanging by the neck in a bedroom.

Press Liaison Officer Superintendent Terecita Pinder said: “Police will await the official pathologist report in regards to cause of death. Investigation into this matter will continue.”

