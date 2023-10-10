Man, 22, dies following car crash on Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police in Grand Bahama are investigating a traffic accident that claimed the life of a 22-year-old man from Jones Town, Eight Mile Rock.

The accident occurred on Sunday shortly after 10 p.m. Police say that they received reports that the male victim was driving a silver Saturn Aura along Queen’s Highway when he lost control and crashed into a chain link fence, causing both him and his male passenger to be ejected from the vehicle.

Both men sustained serious injuries and were transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital via ambulance.

The 22-year-old man was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in critical but stable condition before succumbing to his injuries on Sunday. Investigation continues.