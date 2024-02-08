LYING IN STATE: Politicians pay their final respects to the late Dr. Elwood Donaldson Sr

February 8, 2024
NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Governor General Her Excellency Cynthia Pratt and various politicians paid their last respects to former politician the late Dr. Elwood Donaldson Sr., who currently lies in state in the foyer of the House of Assembly.

Dr. Donaldson was one of the members of the 1967 House of Assembly and a member of the historic Dissident Eight, which eventually formed the Free National Movement (FNM).

Dr. Donaldson served as the FNM’s first chairman and later as a non-resident ambassador to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The former politician died at the age of 86.

