Laroda: ‘My contracts with Water and Sewerage were cancelled when I was elected’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Social Services and Urban Renewal Myles Laroda stated to Eyewitness News exclusively Monday afternoon that all contracts that he entered into under both Free National Movement (FNM) and Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) administrations were terminated once he was elected to office in 2021.

Laroda sought to set the record straight concerning his alleged previous possession of government contracts; namely those with the Water & Sewerage Corporation (WSC) during Adrian Gibson’s tenure as WSC Chairman.

It was recently revealed during the ongoing high-profile fraud trial against Adrian Gibson and others that Laroda was contracted by the WSC.

Laroda did not disclose which contracts he previously held under the PLP or FNM administrations; he also did not disclose the amount of the alleged terminated contracts.