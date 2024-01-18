L.A Mall transformed with Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board’s Bahamian activation roll-out

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Brand Bahamas was seen, heard, and felt on the West Coast of the United States as the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board (NPIPB) recently rolled out a Bahamian activation in an upscale shopping center in Los Angeles, Westfield Century City, to celebrate and promote new direct flight service between LA and The Bahamas.

The new direct flight service, between New Providence and the West Coast, comes as a result of new flight options offered by JetBlue and Alaska Airlines.

Westfield Century City’s atrium was transformed into a tropical beach destination, complete with brightly coloured cabanas and a realistic depiction of The Bahamas’ signature turquoise waters and white sand beaches.

NPIPB CEO Joy Jibrilu shared that the activation encouraged travelers from the local Los Angeles area to embrace the best of The Bahamas, including award-winning resort partners, authentic Bahamian cooking, mixologist demonstrations, Junkanoo, art, and much more.

“Nassau and Paradise Island are seeing strong visitation from Los Angeles as it offers the perfect getaway for those on the West Coast craving a tropical vacation with pristine beaches, warm clear waters, world-class resorts, and unmatched Bahamian hospitality. And now, we are thrilled that it is easier than ever to get to Nassau from the West Coast,” she said.

The new nonstop flights are a result of the demand for Nassau & Paradise Island from the West Coast, as noted by NPIPB. In 2023, Los Angeles was one of the top 5 markets driving visitation to its website, with Seattle also in the top 10 and San Francisco among the top 20 for the first time in history.

NPIPB responsible for building awareness and motivating travellers to choose Nassau & Paradise Island as their vacation destination.