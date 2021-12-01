KEEPING OMICRON OUT: Govt may tighten travel testing requirements in light of new COVID variant

Bahamas could return to PCR test requirements for travel amid omicron fears

Samples to be sent abroad for testing to determine whether new variant already in country

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government is considering tightening up travel protocols amidst the detection of a new COVID-91 variant, said Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville yesterday.

The omicron variant has already been found in at least a dozen countries around the world, including Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and Germany, with reports identifying most of the cases in travelers returning from southern Africa.

We are concerned that the rapid antigen test may not be adequate enough… – Dr Michael Darville

The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified the new COVID-19 omicron strain as a variant of concern, with early evidence suggesting the variant, which was first identified in South Africa, could have a higher re-infection risk, though studies are still ongoing.

Darville noted that with the variant being found in multiple countries, the government is concerned about the possible impact as the country’s tourism begins to bounce back after months of closures.

He said while there is COVID-19 testing at the borders and mandatory testing on cruise ships, the current COVID-19 screening with antigen tests may not be sufficient.

“We are concerned that the rapid antigen test may not be adequate enough because this variant is very deadly and if it comes into our country, it could mean difficulties for us to be able to function effectively and allow our tourism to keep moving forward,” he said.

“We are looking very closely at tightening some of our protocols.”

He noted that the government is considering moving back to mandatory RT-PCR testing for travelers at the border.

“We have been considering it from the first day we learned about the virus and the new mutations,” Darville said.

“Our borders are one of the most vulnerable areas for the importation of this new strain. That is being discussed and within a few days, we will make a final decision.”

The Bahamas has placed travel restrictions on eight southern African countries amidst the discovery of the new COVID-19 variant.

Darville said: “Our travel advisories were clear with the restrictions and as we follow the day-to-day issues as it relates to the new variant, we must be mindful that there may be some additional changes as it relates to our borders and some of our protocols.

“This thing is very fluid. We have our tourism sector is now rebounding and we must be mindful about how we implement new regulatory regimes.”

There have been mounting criticisms from South African politicians and scientists, who have said they feel targeted because they first discovered the variant through their advanced screening program yet they are being punished with travel bans.

We will do all in our power to ensure that Bahamians are protected and we do plan to send samples abroad to be tested to see whether or not the variant is in the country. – Dr Michael Darville

Dutch health officials announced on Tuesday that they found the new omicron variant in cases dating as far back as 11 days, indicating that it was already spreading in western Europe before the first cases were identified in southern Africa.

Nonetheless, Darville said The Bahamas must remain vigilant due to current difficulties in the healthcare system.

While the government has begun taking precautionary measures to defend against importation of omicron, Darville said it is not convinced the variant is currently in country.

“But with that being said, the National Reference Lab will be on alert,” he said.

“We will do all in our power to ensure that Bahamians are protected and we do plan to send samples abroad to be tested to see whether or not the variant is in the country.”