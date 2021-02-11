John Watling’s Distillery reopens to the public in hopes of tourism uptick

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — John Watling’s Distillery has announced that it has now reopened its doors to the public following a nine-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Pepin Argamasilla, co-founder of John Watling’s Distillery, “due to multiple requests and in the hope that we will start seeing an uptick in tourism in March”, the distillery will now be open Thursdays through and including Sundays from 12pm to 8pm until further notice.

The distillery, located at the historic Buena Vista Estate on Delancy Street between Augusta Street and West Street, is the site where more than 20 Bahamians handcraft John Watling’s award-winning rums, Red Turtle pink-sand-filtered vodka and Gun Cay Bahamian aged rums. All products are locally made right here in The Bahamas.

At the distillery, guests can enjoy their favorite John Watling’s cocktail, including the Rum Dum, originated by the distillery’s very own Wilfred Sands; the John Watling’s Skylarkin’, a non-dairy mixture of John Watling’s pale rum, coconut pulp and coconut water; and John Watling’s hand-shaken daiquiri. Other cocktails include the Red Turtle Ghost Move, made with guava syrup; and the Gun Cay Bahama Grammy, which is a step up from the Bahama Mama. There are more than 25 crafted cocktails to choose from, ranging in price from $8 to $14 with value-added tax (VAT) and gratuity included.

The latest offering by John Watling’s Distillery is a conch stand featuring traditional conch salad for $10, tropical conch salad for $12 and traditional conch salad spiked with John Watling’s pale rum for $15. John Watling’s Distillery also offers several specials including two specialty cocktails for $19, rum flights starting at $10 and a conch and cocktail special for $15.

John Watling’s Distillery has worked very hard to ensure its premises are “clean and pristine” and goes beyond the social distancing rules established by the government. All customers are required to wear face masks while standing and each person is spritzed with its very own Buena Vista Hand Sanitizer upon entry. Hand sanitizer is available at all times. The interior of the Buena Vista House, except for shopping and the washrooms, is currently off-limit for tours but visitors are welcome to walk around the grounds. All John Watling’s staff wear face masks and or face shields during the preparation and service of cocktails.