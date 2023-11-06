JetBlue commences first non-stop from LAX to Nassau

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — JetBlue commenced its first non-stop service from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to the Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS) this past weekend, with the new direct service poised to simplify travel between the two coasts and enhance accessibility to this destination.

“As we have seen, this direct link between coasts will open doors for countless travelers to experience the beauty, warmth, and rich heritage of our country without the hassle of multiple connections,” said Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “We are thrilled to continue welcoming passengers on the new JetBlue service, ensuring their arrival to our shores is nothing short of extraordinary.”

The first JetBlue flight #2710 from Los Angeles arrived on Saturday at Lynden Pindling International Airport where passengers were greeted and embraced in true Bahamian style, with a spirited and traditional Bahamian Junkanoo welcome, setting the stage for an unforgettable experience in The Bahamas.

“We are excited to introduce a new option to connect our customers in Los Angeles to the destinations they want to fly,” said Erik Hildebrandt, Director of Domestic Cities, JetBlue. “This new service to Nassau will bring more great service and everyday low fares to more customers, will expand our network and international presence in the Caribbean, and open a direct option to Nassau, a world-class and popular destination.”

Travelers arriving in Nassau and Paradise Island are welcomed with numerous luxury resorts, diverse dining, shopping, a vibrant nightlife, and endless authentic Bahamian culture – from art exhibits to historical landmarks. The bustling capital also serves as the launch pad and gateway to unlocking the splendor of all 16 unique islands in The Bahamas.

“We are thrilled that it is now easier than ever for those in Los Angeles to reach Nassau and Paradise Island to experience all that these two islands have to offer,” said Joy Jibrilu, CEO, of the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board. “From outstanding accommodations and beautiful beaches to delicious dining and authentic cultural experiences, Nassau and Paradise Island are full of Bahamian spirit, and we look forward to welcoming those from the West Coast with JetBlue’s new direct service.”

The direct flights will operate once weekly, departing both Los Angeles and Nassau on Saturdays at 7 am and 4:42 pm, respectively.