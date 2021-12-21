‘IT IS CONCERNING’: Christmas party approved for 100 but grew to more than six times that

“Zess the Halls” event, which required vaccination or testing to enter, was eventually shut down

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A Christmas party that was approved for 100 attendees was patronized by more than four times that number, according to Minister of Health Dr Darville, who said the matter was concerning amid the threat of the latest coronavirus variant, omicron.

He said the Ministry of Health approved stringent protocols for the event, including all food vendors to provide packaged food and for all attendees to produce a COVID-19 test, among other guidelines, to ensure the health and safety of event attendees.

“We are aware of all of the large events approved by the EOC,” said Darville when contacted for comment.

It is concerning to us because this is the Christmas season… People want to unleash, but we want them to do it in a responsible way because we need to be mindful of what’s out there. – Minister of Health & Wellness Dr Michael Darville

“The Ministry of Health pretty much clearly outlines the protocols, but the Ministry of Health is not responsible for enforcing the protocols.

“I can tell you about this event. This is event was approved for 100 people and we realized that it could have been ballooned to maybe three or four times that.

“Here it is, we try to move very cautiously on what protocols are necessary in order for us to create an avenue of a bubble or as close to it as possible to prevent community spread.”

He added: “We are always surprised to see how things have deviated from what we approved.

“It is concerning to us because this is the Christmas season and people are very concerned, and want to have excitement, and we know we have this COVID overload.

“People want to unleash, but we want them to do it in a responsible way because we need to be mindful of what’s out there.”

Omicron, a more transmissible variant of COVID-19, continues to spread globally, forcing numerous jurisdictions to increase domestic and travel protocols.

While the minister did not name the event, photos of the “Zess the Halls” Christmas party at Botanical Gardens on Saturday showed hundreds of attendees.

The event was hosted YBE Promotions, which posted a photo of the event thanking attendees with the caption “memories”.

The photo made the rounds on social media, with some quarters of society criticizing the ministry’s approval of a large social gathering while recently denying the Christmas carnival permission to operate with strict guidelines.

However, some pointed out that Saturday’s Christmas party was a one-time event compared to the carnival, which would have operated daily and potentially attracted thousands.

When contacted, Dwight Dean Sr of YBE Promotions said he was surprised that the event grew to around 700 people, but noted that around 500 patrons were fully vaccinated, and the balance either provided negative COVID-19 tests within 24 hours or were tested on-site by Events Safe.

“The reasons the crowd looked like that is what we did instead of leaving the event wide open, we tried to keep it in a controlled environment [using] barricades, so that’s what eventually caused it [to look] like that,” he said.

“Before that picture was taken, we removed the barricades so they could spread out even more. But at that point, we had already gotten shut down because of the numbers.

We were approved for certain numbers and it went over the numbers. I left and when I came back — Jesus, the numbers were — I was surprised. – Dwight Dean Sr, YBE Promotions

“There were no challenges. We didn’t [have] any incident in the event, you know. Only thing is was the numbers.

“We were approved for certain numbers and it went over the numbers.

“I left and when I came back — Jesus, the numbers were — I was surprised.”

Dean said food was not offered at the venue.

Temperature checks, proper signage, sanitation and mask-wearing were all upheld.

Dean said while the numbers were beyond the approved amount, of the more than 100 people tested on-site, no one tested negative and the event, which his children also attended, remained safe.

He said records have been kept for contact tracing on those who tested.

The promoter said the company will continue to work closely with the Ministry of Health as it seeks to host safe events in the future.

He asked the ministry to ensure standardized protocols across the board for all promoters to follow to ensure safety and create an even playing field.