IMPROVED COMPLIANCE: COP lauds public adherence to COVID protocols as election campaigns steam ahead

Rolle: We have seen a decline in the need for citation and enforcement

CPSA still concerned about COVID spread during campaigning and on Election Day

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle yesterday said officers have seen improved compliance with COVID-19 protocols that have resulted in a decline in the need for citation and enforcement.

Rolle provided a written response to questions placed by Eyewitness News about adherence to the emergency orders and curfew.

He said: “Across the board, we have seen improved compliance with the emergency power order and a resultant decline in the need for citation and enforcement. We have not seen anything out of the ordinary.

“I believe the Bahamian people are getting the message that the coronavirus kills.”

His comments come as healthcare officials continue to express concerns over the impact of campaigning on the ongoing surge in cases.

Consultant Physicians Staff Association (CPSA) President Dr Sabriquet Pinder-Butler told Eyewitness News that she fears the COVID-19 crisis will get worse before conditions in the country begin to improve, as she urged politicians and political parties to be responsible.

As of Saturday, the number of cases in the country stood at 18,853, with 3,279 active cases and 175 people hospitalized.

Of those hospitalized, 154 were moderately ill and 21 patients were in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Yesterday, Pinder-Butler said the CPSA is “very, very concerned” about the number of gatherings amidst the campaign trail, indicating concern for the increase in new infections and deaths.

With the advance poll set for September 9, she noted that the CPSA currently does not have a position on whether individuals in quarantine or isolation should be allowed to vote.

She noted, however, that individuals exposed to COVID should remain in quarantine to safeguard themselves and prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Pinder-Butler acknowledged other modalities that have been employed in other countries during their elections and noted that while it may be too late to consider some of these options, the association hopes that proper planning will be made moving forward.

During an interview with Eyewitness News, she also urged officials to ensure proper protocols are in place for the day of the polls, such as paper sanitization after voting and monitoring of people gathering, which tends to happen after elections.