I TOLD YOU SO: “No surprise” on wage study findings, says union leader

“I had asked for $300 to $350 as a minimum wage…[that was] conservative if you look at their findings”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A trade unionist said yesterday that findings of a University of The Bahamas (UB) wage study were “no surprise”, adding that the data has given credence to his call for a $300 to $350 per week minimum wage.

The findings of the 2020 study by UB’s Government and Public Policy Institute concluded that a living wage on New Providence and Grand Bahama would be $2,625 and $3,550 per month respectively.

Obie Ferguson, president of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), told Eyewitness News: “The figures didn’t really surprise me. At one point, I had asked for $300 to $350 as a minimum wage and there were those who felt that my figures were unrealistic. My figures were conservative if you look at their findings.

“When it comes to the workers, we tend to exaggerate and put all of the onus on workers and working people.”

The September 30, 2020 study was authored by Lesvie Archer, Olivia Saunders, Bridget Hogg, Vijaya Permual and Brittney Johnson.

The report noted: “Our gross living wage estimate for New Providence is 26 percent lower than the Grand Bahama living wage estimate, nearly 200 percent higher than the national minimum wage, 127 percent higher than 2013 poverty line and nearly 75 percent higher than the minimum wage hike proposed by a local union.”

Researchers considered costs of an affordable and nutritious diet, house and utility, education, healthcare, transportation, clothing, recreation, emergency and unexpected event funds, savings and investments, among other things in their calculations.

“We recognize that the economy is not in the position now to absorb an increase in the minimum wage right now,” said Ferguson.

“However, the data is now there. It’s not an emotional thing. The data should guide our decision making going forward.

“Their findings are in line with a living wage and we commend the university for doing what they have done. The labour movement supports this and support their findings.”

The country’s minimum wage is currently $210 a week.

The last minimum wage increase was in 2015, during the Christie administration, from $150 per week to $210 per week.

This was the first time the national minimum wage was raised since 2002.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis in December 2019, before the country began being impacted by COVID-19, announced plans for a hike in the public sector minimum wage. That has yet to be implemented as the country continues facing economic challenges amid the pandemic.