Union leader: $350 per week a ‘livable’ wage

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A well-known trade union leader said he will continue to advocate for an increase in the country’s ‘unacceptable’ national minimum wage.

The current national minimum wage stands at $210 per week; however, Trade Union Congress (TUC) president Obie Ferguson believes $350 a week is more in line with a ‘livable’ wage.

Ferguson said: “We have an issue with the minimum wage. The minimum wage is certainly unacceptable. You have to be talking at least $350.

“I would say the minimum is $250 but $350 is in line and certainly what most people would consider a living age. Looking forward to the new year we would do everything to advance the cause of this whole concept of what we consider to be minimum wage.”

The minimum wage debate has erupted over the past week after Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced plans for a hike in the public sector minimum wage.

The last minimum wage increase was in 2015, during the Christie administration, from $150 per week to $210 per week.

This was the first time the national minimum wage was raised since 2002.

Last week, Deputy Prime Minister K Peter Turnquest said there is no provision in the current fiscal budget for a minimum wage increase.