Hunger crisis in Nassau being underestimated, Feeding Network official believes

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Distribution Manager of the Bahamas Feeding Network, Recina Scully, believes that many have grossly underestimated the hunger crisis in the capital.

Scully was speaking at a press conference at Ocean Club announcing the third annual “Tee-Off for Hunger” Golf Tournament being hosted by Better Homes and Gardens MCR Bahamas.

She said that there have been several occasions where she has gone on the road to conduct food distribution and not gotten far because of the overwhelming need.

According to Scully, fifty dollars can support a small family with meals for a week. She hopes more people will consider donating to the cause.

The Bahamas Feeding Network presently has 121 distribution centers and eight volunteers.

Last year, the organization said that they fed a total of 129,492 individuals.