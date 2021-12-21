HOLIDAY BOOST IN FULL SWING: Port volumes at pre-COVID levels for December, says APD chief

Arawak Port chief hopes upswing lasts

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Nassau Container Port’s (NCP) top executive said port volumes have returned to pre-COVID levels for the month of December, and he expressed optimism that the trend will be sustained into the new year with a rebound of the economy.

Dion Bethell, the BISX-listed Arawak Port Development Company’s president and chief executive, told Eyewitness News: “It’s certainly busier than last year this same time and we see it pretty much across the board.

“When we look at major importers like Sysco Bahamas Food Services, we have seen their volumes are up. They provide goods for major properties.

“Last year around this time, we also didn’t have The Pointe as a part of that supply component.

“We do see increased volumes over and above last year and it has certainly picked up in recent months. I would say that we are at our pre-COVID levels for the month of December.

“As we go into the new year, we will see if the volumes will be sustained.”

Bethell added: “We have heard of some of the importers indicating that it is taking rather long for the international cargo, from Asia and Europe, to get here as opposed to the US and Canada.

“I’ve heard issues with those cargo taking quite a while to get here and increased shipping cost associated with those cargo.

“This is the peak of the season; all of the carriers coming in are laden a little more than normal.

“The issue is, of course, how long this lasts. We hope it does because we are starting to sense a change and a swing in the economy.”