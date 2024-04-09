Hit & Run Accident Kills Elderly Man, Police Hunt Driver Responsible

NASSAU, BAHAMAS -An elderly man is dead following a tragic hit and run accident which occurred on Sir Milo Butler Highway during the late evening hours of Monday April 8, 2024; police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating the driver of a two-axle truck believed responsible for the fatal incident.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before 9:00 p.m. the 61 year old victim was on Sir Milo Butler Highway, attempting to cross the highway from the median to the western side of the thoroughfare, when he was struck by a truck traveling north along the highway.

The victim was severely injured and examined by EMS personnel, who confirmed no vital signs of life, according to police.

Police are aggressively in search of the driver, who failed to remain on the scene and are appealing to members of the public who may have seen or have knowledge of this incident to contact the Traffic Division at 397-8050 or CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).