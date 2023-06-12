Heavy rainfall results in severe flooding on Exuma

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Exuma has been hit by inclement weather, leading to heavy rainfall which caused significant flooding across the island.

In response to the flooding, Chester Cooper, the member of parliament for Exuma and Ragged Island, issued a statement acknowledging the situation.

Cooper noted that Exuma as received a substantial amount of rain over the past few days, which has caused severe flooding throughout the island.

“I have held discussions with the minister of works, the minister for local government, the island administrator, the chief councillor, RBDF, WSC, NEMA, and the roads contractor to coordinate support and collaboration. I extend my gratitude to all of them for their cooperation during this time.”

Cooper further noted: “The HMBS Lawrence Major has been dispatched to Exuma to bring in as many pumps as possible to alleviate the pooling of water. Additionally, we are utilizing heavy equipment to create runoffs. However, I urge everyone to exercise caution when traveling on the roads. Determining the depth of the water and the road edges is extremely challenging. Please be careful, minimize unnecessary travel, and remain where you are whenever possible.”

According to Cooper, a team of professional engineers will assess the situation today and develop plans to mitigate future flooding incidents.

Captain Stephen Russell, the head of the national emergency management agency (NEMA), informed Eyewitness News that shelters on the island have been activated, and local healthcare facilities are on alert. Initial assessments are currently being conducted, and efforts are underway to mobilize pumps to provide relief to the island.