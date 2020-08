NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Health has confirmed 48 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in the country to 878.

Of those cases, there were 33 in New Providence, seven in Grand Bahama, five in Bimini, two in the Berry Islands, and one in Eleuthera.

There were four more recoveries, and the number of hospitalized cases decreased by one.

There are 763 active cases in the country, according to the ministry’s dashboard.