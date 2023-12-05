HATE CRIME?: American transgender woman takes legal action after allegedly being attacked

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An American transgender woman is taking legal action against a local nightclub on West Bay Street after she was reportedly brutally beaten by five men on Saturday night.

According to her attorney, Mark Symonette-Rolle, she was visiting The Bahamas for her 26th birthday when the incident occurred.

The victim claims that when she was at the club, she was approached by the owner who offered her a job and to buy her a drink.

She alleges that a female employee then approached the owner to ‘inform’ him that he was talking to a man who looked like a woman.

The American visitor alleges that a fight then ensued after she was forcibly removed from the club.